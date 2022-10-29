Memorial Plates Were Torn Out of the "Mound of Friendship" in the Territory of Latvia. - Great Patriotic War to Descendants a Request Engraved to Preserve Peace & Friendship Between Peoples.

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Memorial plates were torn out of the Mound of Friendship in the territory of Latvia
On the plates in Russian, Latvian and Belarusian languages, the texts of appeals of the partisans of the Great Patriotic War to their descendants with a request to preserve peace and friendship between peoples were engraved.