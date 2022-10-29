Create New Account
Memorial Plates Were Torn Out of the "Mound of Friendship" in the Territory of Latvia. - Great Patriotic War to Descendants a Request Engraved to Preserve Peace & Friendship Between Peoples.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 25 days ago

Memorial plates were torn out of the Mound of Friendship in the territory of Latvia


On the plates in Russian, Latvian and Belarusian languages, the texts of appeals of the partisans of the Great Patriotic War to their descendants with a request to preserve peace and friendship between peoples were engraved.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

