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Prince Andrew Interview- No apologies no regrets
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37 views • November 18, 2019
Prince Andrew Interview: No apologies, no regrets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nxlggVDXhk
Channel 4 News Published on Nov 17, 2019
No apologies, no regrets: the Duke of York's decision to talk about his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been widely criticised - 'a complete public relations disaster' was among one of the kinder reactions to the BBC interview.
(Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Prince Andrew denied having sex with a teenager at the home of socialite Ghislane Maxwell - insisting he had been at the Woking branch of Pizza Express at the time. But he did acknowledge that his friendship with Epstein had hurt his family - describing it as 'a constant sore'.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Did Epstein work for Israel? Was he doing blackmail of Royalty, Politicians and Famous people to control them?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nxlggVDXhk
Channel 4 News Published on Nov 17, 2019
No apologies, no regrets: the Duke of York's decision to talk about his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been widely criticised - 'a complete public relations disaster' was among one of the kinder reactions to the BBC interview.
(Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Prince Andrew denied having sex with a teenager at the home of socialite Ghislane Maxwell - insisting he had been at the Woking branch of Pizza Express at the time. But he did acknowledge that his friendship with Epstein had hurt his family - describing it as 'a constant sore'.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Did Epstein work for Israel? Was he doing blackmail of Royalty, Politicians and Famous people to control them?
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