EXCLUSIVE: Grooming Gang Betrayal EXPOSED As 75% DEMAND National Inquiry in Keir Starmer BACKLASH

GB News can exclusively reveal that over 75 per cent of Brits want a national inquiry into grooming gangs, and 77 per cent support measures to deport those found guilty of grooming and raping minors. The news sparks an feisty row on GB News which includes panelists Miriam Cates, Barry Gardiner and Matt Goodwin

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWxNxNmf5Yw





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net





For further research see: https://christs.net

