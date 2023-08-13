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Red Heifers and Antichrist?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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83 views • August 13, 2023

While Jewish groups like the reconstituted Sanhedrin and the Temple Institute are thrilled to have red heifer candidates for religious purposes, others are concerned. Some Jews and some Muslims believe that Israel is being duped by certain Protestants who wish to bring about the time of the final Antichrist. What is a "red heifer'? Does the "fate of the world" or "peace" in the Middle East depend on one? Will animal sacrifices be resumed? Is a massive temple in Jerusalem needed to resume sacrifices? Is a Jewish qualified red heifer seemingly required for those that do not accept Jesus as Messiah? Does the New Testament say that Christians do not need the ashes of a heifer? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters along with recent news reports.


A written article of related interest is available titled ‘Hebrew Media Claims Christians Brought Red Heifer to Israel to Establish Antichrist’' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/hebrew-media-claims-christians-brought-red-heifer-to-israel-to-establish-antichrist/

Keywords
antichristredend-timeheifer
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