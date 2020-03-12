Archangel Metatron Channeled Through Lightstar - Soul Sound Footprint and Detection Device Blueprint

This very special channeled message is from Archangel Metatron, channeled through myself, Lightstar. The original channeling occurred in 2011, but there was a reason for the delay of this material. Divine timing! The material might be a bit more on the technical side of things, but it is meant for either an individual, or group of people, to take the concepts from this channeling and create an innovative device that can audibly detect the sounds of the soul. This channeling covers the topic of: "Vibratory Sound: The Primary Soul Sound Components, and Detection Device Blueprint." Archangel Metatron provides insights into the various components of the soul, the many layers of its essence, and the capability we have to detect and hear the many facets of our soul's sound. Enjoy the message! Angelic Blessings! Love, LightstarLightstar's Sessions and Products:Donate to Lightstar's Channel: