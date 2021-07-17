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Free vax @ wally world
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0 view • July 17, 2021
well , i saw some peeps in line at another wally, and i see this vid being suprussed (among many others of mine) on 'wecensorutube' .. easy to see this by the view count not going up , whereas a stupid video of a boat ramp will have 5 or 6000 within a week or 2 .
Older woman (spanish appearing) kind of standing in the middle of everything in the pharmacy line, and behind her in line a younger one ...
Older woman (spanish appearing) kind of standing in the middle of everything in the pharmacy line, and behind her in line a younger one ...
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