While waiting to unload cargo at the port of Odessa Turkish ships' crews filmed the Russian "Geranium" drone strike, clearly showing the operation of several Ukrainian air defense systems around the port. The uncensored footage posted online, provides firsthand accounts of the failure during an active air defense alert when intercepting a series of incoming projectiles on December 19, 2025, at 8:45 p.m. local time. The video shows the air defense system firing the interceptor missiles, a flash in the sky, and a subsequent explosion near the port area. Sirens sounded, and residents reported a shockwave and falling debris, likely hitting civilians and their own infrastructure. In addition to the anti-aircraft guns, two active lasers were visible. Their purpose is unclear: whether they were to blind the drones, serve to guide the missiles, or to target them.

Ukrainian officials have rashly blamed Russian missiles targeting port infrastructure that killing civilians, with the interceptions occurring directly above or very close to urban areas. However, social media has raised questions about whether some of the damage may have been caused by fragments or debris from interceptors that fell after aerial combat. Russian reports have suggested that “they will, of course, blame Russia, not NATO’s air defense systems and the notorious fighter units that operate them.” It is noteworthy that up to 20 drones flew in groups to carry out strikes from the Black Sea in retaliation for the Ukrainian-Atlantis group’s attacks, which generally originated from the Odessa region, on Russian oil tankers. Another video circulating shows logistics trucks burning after the Geranium strike at a logistics point in Odessa. It seems that Odessa logistics will not have peace after the escalation of attacks by Kiev.

Currently, in the ongoing attrition bombing campaign against Russia, several priority targets of Russian attacks on Odessa have had reported impacts. First, the energy infrastructure, more than 70% destroyed, has plunged Odessa into darkness for a week and halted all industrial production, much of which contributes to the war effort against Russia. Furthermore, it has hampered NATO's logistics network supplying Ukrainian-Atlantis forces through the Odessa-Romanian border. Over the past two days, Russian forces have conducted combined drone and missile attacks, sending a clear message to the European Volunteer Coalition, which is agitating for continued war against Russia, which plans to deploy a brigade in the Odessa region.

