Stew Peters & Karen Kingston: Who Was Behind Operation Warp Speed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Was Behind Operation Warp Speed? Congress, Biden & Obama Plotted Mass Bioweapon Scheme Years Ago.
It’s getting harder and harder to cover-up the effects of the bioweapon clotshot pushed on us by our tyrannical government. Karen Kingston reveals that all of this was a coordinated attack that was planned many years ago.