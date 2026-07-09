Kong Knows...

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Come Join us in a new business endeavor. I teach finance tips on my Tik Tok Channel, and help people find ways to create more income. I've done a lot of debt free life insurance, and love to show others great tips: Welcome to Kitchen Table Finances I’m Rina — and I’m paying off medical debt while rebuilding my financial life one simple habit at a time. I take powerful lessons from the best finance creators and break them down into short, calm, easy to understand videos you can use today. If you’re trying to save money, stop overspending, pay off debt, or just feel more in control of your finances, you’re in the right place. I teach both how to cut expenses and how to grow more income. Pull up a chair. Let’s talk money like real people do. #KitchenTableFinances #KTF #MoneyHacks #MoneyManagement #ProAdvisor #Accountant #Everyday Finances #dailymoneytips @Rina_KTF

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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