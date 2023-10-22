Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Jack Smith Gets Very Bad News
EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov

Jack Smith Gets Very Bad News: The federal judge in Trump’s classified documents case issued a major rejection to 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵, the prosecutor pushing the case forward.


Meanwhile, the number of documents for Trump’s legal team to review has ballooned to over a million. This episode unpacks the rejection's significance and the latest details. 👇


FULL episode:

https://ept.ms/RejectRequestFM




Episode Resources:


🔵 Court Order:


https://ept.ms/45EwlkW


🔵 Full Analysis:


https://ept.ms/46GZmxI

