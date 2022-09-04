35 years ago, on September 4, 1987 - The Court Sentenced Mathias Rust, a 19 Year-old German Amateur Pilot who Landed Spectacularly on Red Square on a Cessna 172 Skyhawk Light Aircraft.On May 28, 1987 Rust landed his aircraft at St. Basil's church. 35 years ago, on September 4, 1987, the court sentenced Mathias Rust, a 19—year-old German amateur pilot who landed spectacularly on Red Square on a Cessna 172 Skyhawk light aircraft.

By court decision, Rust was charged with hooliganism and sentenced to four years in prison. But he spent 432 days in Lefortovo, got out on amnesty and was expelled to Germany.

Rust was so lucky not to be shot down. After Rust landed on Red Square, Defense Minister Marshal Sergei Sokolov, Air Defense Commander Alexander Koldunov and 300 other officers were dismissed.