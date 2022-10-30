Create New Account
Futuristic fiction cartoon video is harmful "misinformation"?
Data Dumper
Published 24 days ago |

Alison Morrow, October 26, 2022


Big Tech censorship continues - this time with fiction based in the future! Ken Avidor is a cartoonist who recently produced a futuristic fictional video of the future called “UNJABBED” which Vimeo banned as harmful misinformation.


