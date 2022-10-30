Futuristic fiction cartoon video is harmful "misinformation"?

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Alison Morrow, October 26, 2022
Big Tech censorship continues - this time with fiction based in the future! Ken Avidor is a cartoonist who recently produced a futuristic fictional video of the future called “UNJABBED” which Vimeo banned as harmful misinformation.
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