Futuristic fiction cartoon video is harmful "misinformation"?

Alison Morrow, October 26, 2022
Big Tech censorship continues - this time with fiction based in the future! Ken Avidor is a cartoonist who recently produced a futuristic fictional video of the future called “UNJABBED” which Vimeo banned as harmful misinformation.
