Ukrainian servicemen urge their comrades: 'Leave the army, otherwise they will send you to die'

POWs Vladimir Petrenko and Dmitry Derevyankin said that the AFU command refused to evacuate their units after they suffered heavy losses in Kursk Region.

'The mission was to move to Kursk. We got hit on our way there. Our senior requested a permission to go back from the command. They said to move to our designated point and dig positions. We lost half of men on our way to our point. We requested evacuation. Nobody took us back. They just left us there,' Petrenko said.

'We were sent to Kursk region on a mission. Our vehicle got there. We moved to a treeline. We were ordered to advance rather than fall back,' said POW Derevyankin.

🔹Russian Defence Ministry