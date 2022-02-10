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Patrick Wood: The Ugly, Destructive Road to Technocracy What it is and Why We Should Worry
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89 views • February 10, 2022
What is Technocracy? Why does it matter? How has COVID provided the perfect path to what some consider utopia but the rest of us recognize as a dystopian nightmare? How does the Trilateral Commission fit into all this? and what about the World Economic Forum?
And, the all-important question: how does the Left's Long March of destruction relate to Technocracy?
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.
He is the author of Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order and Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) among others, and the founder of Citizens for Free Speech. For much more, see his websites, Technocracy.news and citizensforfreespeech.org
And, the all-important question: how does the Left's Long March of destruction relate to Technocracy?
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.
He is the author of Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order and Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) among others, and the founder of Citizens for Free Speech. For much more, see his websites, Technocracy.news and citizensforfreespeech.org
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