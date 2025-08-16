Fresh Harvests, Beating the Critters & Pesto Perfection!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On my way home from work last Sunday morning I stopped to by some fruit and veggies from a mobile green grocer in my little town; I’ll show you what I got. I think I won this week’s competition with the garden critters and harvested some nice-looking tomatoes and peppers. The succession planting of cucumbers and melons are coming along well, and there are some blossoms already. And I made another batch of basil pesto, which should last me until the end of the year. We had a lot of welcome rain earlier in the week, and that has helped the growth in the garden. Subscribe for a front-row seat to see my garden’s growth!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll