Fresh Harvests, Beating the Critters & Pesto Perfection!
The Kamakura Gardener
34 views • 1 day ago

On my way home from work last Sunday morning I stopped to by some fruit and veggies from a mobile green grocer in my little town; I’ll show you what I got. I think I won this week’s competition with the garden critters and harvested some nice-looking tomatoes and peppers. The succession planting of cucumbers and melons are coming along well, and there are some blossoms already. And I made another batch of basil pesto, which should last me until the end of the year. We had a lot of welcome rain earlier in the week, and that has helped the growth in the garden. Subscribe for a front-row seat to see my garden’s growth!


"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
