Barbara's Septic Tank Testimonial

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In this video, customer Barbara, gives her testimonial on her crystal clear water revitalized septic tank and her neighbors dramatic before and after water clarity using the Kitchen Vortex Water Revitalizer.
Learn more:
Whole House Models:
https://www.alivewater.ca/product-category/whole-house-models/
Kitchen Model:
https://www.alivewater.ca/kitchen-vortex-water-revitalizer/