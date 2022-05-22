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Ask Dr. Jane: The Threat Of Marburg And PCR Test Ulcers Appear In Noses
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304 views • May 22, 2022
Why are ulcers and growths appearing in people getting regular COVID tests? Are Chinese vaccines safer than American vaccines? Are there new lawsuits for remdesivir damage? Dr. Jane Ruby answers these questions and more!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com & try your chance to have your questions answered by following Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com & try your chance to have your questions answered by following Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
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