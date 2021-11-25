Bannon: Marxists, Communists in Government Bring Us War

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11/16/2021 Bannon: The Marxists and communists in the US government allowed the CCP to steal China back in the 1940s and infiltrate the US in recent years. This is the war that they have brought to us and we’re gonna fight it every day.