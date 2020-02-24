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3 Questions About Living By Faith (Overcoming Fear and Anxiety Sermon)
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3 views • February 24, 2020
Christians live by faith and not by sight, so why do we get so nervous (and angry) when we start talking about the need to make sacrifices for God by choosing to live without money and to go into all the world and preach the gospel? Jesus said to forsake all you own, so if we want to follow Jesus (follow God), we need to do that, right? This video examines the three biggest questions/concerns we hear when we talk about the need to live by faith.
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