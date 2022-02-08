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I DON'T WANT TO SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU...BUT...
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2197 views • February 08, 2022
Black Conservative Patriot
#BCPTODAY #RUSSIA #FAMINE
Check out our new daily show: www.BCPextras.com or www.TheRealBCP.com
Check out our new daily podcast: www.BCPpodcast.com
Subscribe to our second YouTube channel: www.TheBCPreport.com
00:00 What's currently going on behind the scenes
11:01 This is why it's happening, and it will scare the hell out of you!
News just came in : Russia has flat-out banned all exports of ammonium nitrate for two months. Directly or indirectly, we get forty percent of our ammonium nitrate from Russia. Prior to this news, the price of some ammonia fertilizer products here in the U.S. had already increased up to 3X since January 2021.
Senator Marshall's Letter: https://www.marshall.senate.gov/newsr...
#BCPTODAY #RUSSIA #FAMINE
Check out our new daily show: www.BCPextras.com or www.TheRealBCP.com
Check out our new daily podcast: www.BCPpodcast.com
Subscribe to our second YouTube channel: www.TheBCPreport.com
00:00 What's currently going on behind the scenes
11:01 This is why it's happening, and it will scare the hell out of you!
News just came in : Russia has flat-out banned all exports of ammonium nitrate for two months. Directly or indirectly, we get forty percent of our ammonium nitrate from Russia. Prior to this news, the price of some ammonia fertilizer products here in the U.S. had already increased up to 3X since January 2021.
Senator Marshall's Letter: https://www.marshall.senate.gov/newsr...
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