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The Battle for Human Survival | r/K Selection Theory
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13 views • August 28, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3121/the-flat-earth-conspiracy-call-in-show-november-4th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3121-the-flat-earth-conspiracy-call-in-show-november-4th-2015
Question: "Regarding r/K Selection Theory: Does the impulse to conform to religions and cultural traditions adhere more to Ks or Rs? Is one group more creative? Do you think that artsy, counter-culture types skew more R? Do Ks tend to favor foreign wars or police actions - like drug enforcement? Why or why not?"
Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory
[P1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8N3FF_3KvU
[P2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLlTW2Ie-_Y
[P3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06JBpW6O7I
Bill Whittle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
Dr. Jim Penman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9dcXOGD3fo
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3121-the-flat-earth-conspiracy-call-in-show-november-4th-2015
Question: "Regarding r/K Selection Theory: Does the impulse to conform to religions and cultural traditions adhere more to Ks or Rs? Is one group more creative? Do you think that artsy, counter-culture types skew more R? Do Ks tend to favor foreign wars or police actions - like drug enforcement? Why or why not?"
Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory
[P1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8N3FF_3KvU
[P2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLlTW2Ie-_Y
[P3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06JBpW6O7I
Bill Whittle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
Dr. Jim Penman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9dcXOGD3fo
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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