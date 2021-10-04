X22 REPORT: Scavino’s Message Sent & Received, The Fight To Take Back The Country Has Begun, Trust

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Scavino’s Message Sent & Received, The Fight To Take Back The Country Has Begun, Trust
The [DS] is panicking, comms everywhere, messages are being sent and received by the patriots. The patriot are ready and October is going to be chaotic. The AZ audit is moving forward, Durham is moving forward, the [DS] is in trouble and they are prepared to fight back. We have reached a cross roads and the people must decide, freedom or tyranny. Trump is ready to fight, are the people ready to fight, think devolution, counterinsurgency.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.