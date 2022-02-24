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Digital ID Is The End Of Freedom, WEF Wants To Hack Humans & Violence Pays Off For The Democrats
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90 views • February 24, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
8th grader draws mask, fauci did this to me - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-fauci-an-8th-grader-drew-this/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada wants digital ID, that means they own you - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/canada-pushes-for-digital-id-social-credit-system/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF wants to hack humans - https://twitter.com/AHershman10/status/1495805626836201473?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cost per family, where did the money go - https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1496211703121555463?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumbass state of Hawaii last state with mask mandates - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/21/hawaii-last-state-mask-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See, violence pays - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/exclusive-25-deaths-1-2-billion-damages-2000-policemen-policewomen-injured-us-companies-contributed-promised-nearly-1-billion-blm-social-justice-groups/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It wasn't from Spain and it wasn't a flu - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1496226164901298183?ref_src=aimlessnews
Difference between right and left - https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1496212171814019074?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF in Chanada - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1496216195179200512/photo/1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Got a couple hours to kill, WEF young global leaders list - https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/6082880/list-of-active-young-global-leaders-world-economic-forum?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna will go to zero, they only have 1 product and it's killing people - https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/topstocks/how-much-will-pfizer-and-moderna-be-worth-by-the-end-of-2022/ar-AAU7VnI?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna patented DNA sequence 3 years before covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10542309/Fresh-lab-leak-fears-study-finds-genetic-code-Covids-spike-protein-linked-Moderna-patent.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Good timing with this song - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/genius-moment/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now for a little bluefin tuna fishing - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1496228279598166022?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - kid doesn't like chopsticks - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/poor-boy-4/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - this is why you stay in shape - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/the-struggle/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Maybe I'll Vote Democrat Again - https://youtu.be/cBzgiAxDo-o?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
8th grader draws mask, fauci did this to me - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-fauci-an-8th-grader-drew-this/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada wants digital ID, that means they own you - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/canada-pushes-for-digital-id-social-credit-system/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF wants to hack humans - https://twitter.com/AHershman10/status/1495805626836201473?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cost per family, where did the money go - https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1496211703121555463?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumbass state of Hawaii last state with mask mandates - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/21/hawaii-last-state-mask-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See, violence pays - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/exclusive-25-deaths-1-2-billion-damages-2000-policemen-policewomen-injured-us-companies-contributed-promised-nearly-1-billion-blm-social-justice-groups/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It wasn't from Spain and it wasn't a flu - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1496226164901298183?ref_src=aimlessnews
Difference between right and left - https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1496212171814019074?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF in Chanada - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1496216195179200512/photo/1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Got a couple hours to kill, WEF young global leaders list - https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/6082880/list-of-active-young-global-leaders-world-economic-forum?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna will go to zero, they only have 1 product and it's killing people - https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/topstocks/how-much-will-pfizer-and-moderna-be-worth-by-the-end-of-2022/ar-AAU7VnI?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna patented DNA sequence 3 years before covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10542309/Fresh-lab-leak-fears-study-finds-genetic-code-Covids-spike-protein-linked-Moderna-patent.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Good timing with this song - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/genius-moment/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now for a little bluefin tuna fishing - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1496228279598166022?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - kid doesn't like chopsticks - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/poor-boy-4/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - this is why you stay in shape - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/the-struggle/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Maybe I'll Vote Democrat Again - https://youtu.be/cBzgiAxDo-o?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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