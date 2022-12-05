Elon vs Biden, Congress vs Democrats, Truth vs Lies, YHWH vs Satan

“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17 Secret sins exposed; hidden deals revealed; pedos politicians and propaganda vs God's Prophets and His People.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.