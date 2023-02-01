Kerri Rivera - Real Solutions: Alternative First Aid Reference Guide https://www.kerririvera.com/





Freedom International Livestream

On

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Kerri Rivera

Topic: Real Solutions: Alternative First Aid Reference Guide

https://www.kerririvera.com/

Bio:

Dra. En Homeopatía (Univ. de los Angeles, USA).

Certificada como clínico D.A.N por el Autism Research Institute - 2006. Fundadora de la primera clínica para autismo en latinoamérica bajo el enfoque de la Biomedicina, México – 2006.

Autora del libro Healing The Symptoms Known as Autism Edición I (2013) Edición II (2014), traducido en espanol, turco, portugues, Italiano.

Autora del libro Una Dieta Cetogénica Modificada, (2018)

Autora del Libro First Aid – 2020

Sus libros fueron escritos en inglés y se han traducido en español, italiano, portugues, alemán y turco.

Conferencista desde el 2007 en AutismOne, la conferencia más grande de Autismo en Estados Unidos.

Más de 2.000 casos recuperados del autismo y mas de 100.000 personas mejorando su calidad de vida, sin nungun dano.

Antes de la censura de Facebook, sus grupos de apoyo contaban con más de 50.000 seguidores en más de 10 idiomas.

Su lema: Autismo es tratable, evitable y recuperable!

[email protected]

www.kerririvera.com





Kerri Rivera

• D. Hom (Los Angeles school of homeopathy) USA.

• Certified as a D.A.N clinician by the Autism Research Institute - 2006. Founder of the first clinic for autism in Latin America under the Biomedicine approach, Mexico - 2006.

• Author of the book Healing The Symptoms Known as Autism Edition I (2013) Edition II (2014), translated into Spanish, Portugues, Turkish and Italian.

• Author of the book A Modified Ketogenic Diet, (2018)

• Author of the First Aid Book - 2020

• His books on hers were written in English and have been translated into Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German and Turkish.

She has been a lecturer since 2007 at AutismOne, the largest Autism conference in the United States.

More than 2,000 recovered cases of autism and more than 100,000 people improving their quality of life, without any harm.

Before Facebook's censorship, her support groups had more than 50,000 followers in more than 10 languages.

Autism is treatable, preventable and recoverable!

[email protected]

www.kerririvera.com





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

