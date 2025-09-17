Essentials for HIGH FREQUENCY LIVING - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, humans have vibrational frequencies, and they make all the difference between being healthy or unhealthy. Each organ in the body has its own optimal frequency range and maintaining these vibrations is vital for proper organ function, overall health, and dopamine production - the elixir of life!