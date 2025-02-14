As The Beat Goes On... Major Confirmations and Activist Judges Ruling Continue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 2.14.2025
TULSI GABBARD CONFIRMED AND SAYS "SHUT DOWN THE LABS!"
https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/12/politics/tulsi-gabbard-confirmation-vote-senate/index.html
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1889726093336215822?mx=2
RFK JR. CONFIRMED
https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/13/politics/rfk-jr-senate-confirmation-vote/index.html
ELON MUSK BEING SUED
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5144185-states-elon-musk-doge-lawsuit/amp/
NEW VACCINE INJURY REPORTING SYSTEM IN THE WORKS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-hhs-secretary-rfk-jr-announces-new-vaccine-injury-reporting-system-more-accurate-than-vaers
KASH PATEL UP FOR VOTE BY SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kash-patel-fbi-director-senate-judiciary-committee-vote
USAID AND GLOBALIST PLANS TO DOMINATE FOOD SUPPLIES
https://granitegrok.com/world/2025/02/usaid-and-globalist-plans-to-dominate-food-supplies
FIND OUT WHAT DODGE IS DOING
THE SHOCKING ABUSE BY BIDEN'S EPA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/lee-zeldin-reveals-shocking-abuse-bidens-epa-20/
EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT CALLS FOR JUDICIAL IMPEACHMENTS
https://yournews.com/2025/02/12/3227040/el-salvador-president-calls-for-judicial-impeachments-in-u-s-musk/
