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Bill Gates, What You Were Not Told - So, Who is Bill Gates, Really?!?!?!?
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395 views • February 15, 2021
This short, but interesting video presents historic information about former Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates, including his father,, his schooling, how he became CEO of Microsoft at land tried to cheat his friend and partner of his shares of the corporation.
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Video located on Ceflix: https://www.ceflix.org/videos/watch/1852060/bill-gates-what-you-were-not-told/goodgospelplaylist
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Video located on Ceflix: https://www.ceflix.org/videos/watch/1852060/bill-gates-what-you-were-not-told/goodgospelplaylist
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