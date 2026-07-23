DIGITAL ID Sustainable Development Goal 16 - As laid out under SDG 16 An explanation - openvoice





Open Voice Kate Mason

https://www.facebook.com/OpenVoicePage/videos/759466165951379





DIGITAL ID - As laid out under SDG 16

An explanation of how it will be the only way to access goods, services, work and recreation.

The truth on what it really means for every person on the planet.

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals