WHITNEY WEBB DISCUSSES GLOBAL ELITES’ STEALTH TAKEOVER OF NATURE ~ MINT PRESS NEWS

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As world leaders, celebrities, business moguls and activists alike descend on Scotland for the COP26 climate summit, behind the scenes powerful financial groups are attempting to rewrite the rules of international trade and to privatize nature under the guise of sustainability.
While high politics has understandably made the headlines, a cartel of international bankers is attempting to use the crisis to rewrite international capitalism for their own benefit.
Our guest today, Whitney Webb, has been monitoring these developments carefully.
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnYD48d9k6k