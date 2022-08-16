CDC Just Admitted They Were Wrong

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Alternative media and the unvaccinated were right about it all! The CDC has just recanted their prior statements and guidelines. Those who refused the death jab are now equal to the vaccinated, social distancing is a thing of the past, no more quarantining if you're exposed. The science didn't change, their lies were just uncovered.