THE EPSTEIN FILES and THE INTELLIGENCE COVER UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It Seems The FBI and DOJ Hasn't Changed That Much...
It Really Looks Like The Same Old BullSh*T to Me.
I Think I Have Just Lost Much Respect I'm Afraid...
For FBI Director Cash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Though I Believe Donald Trump is Playing The Long Game...
And He is The Master of The Game and Has a Definite Plan.
I Have Not Turned on Him Because of The Epstein Files Controversy...
He is Still My Chosen President and and I Believe an Honorable Man.