NWO: Fully vaccinated British citizens dropping dead leading to British depopulation

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



In his interview with the truth-telling Dr. Judy Mikovits, Stew looks at the horrible cases of thousands of fully vaccinated British citizens, which will lead to a massive depopulation in the United Kingdom.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].