Sacha Stone & Charlie Freak: A Conversation for the Ages

OBAMA

Trump

Elon Musk

LEFT brain vs Right brain



talked about the Satanic "Bad Actors" who are being taken down by the Q Team, Cain and Abel, representations of the Left and Right Hemispheres of the Brain, the absence of the Sacred Feminine Mother (Ruth) for a Demonic world that is Ruthless, Bill Gates and Elon Musk Flipping to the Q Team, Free Energy, Nikola Tesla, Tesla Towers, Tesla Coils, Magnetic Scalar waves vs. Electrical Transverse Waves, the Barack Obama Presidential Administration, COVFEFE, 5G Wireless, the Coronavirus (Covid-19), Brain Waves, the consequences to those who take Adrenochrome, the Q Team, POTUS and JFK Jr, the power of the English Language, Words and Letters, the Holy Trinity, the Power of Human Thought, the importance of Breathing and one's Food in-take, transmuting our reality from Evil to Good by "Casting thy Net to the Right", becoming Righteous, taking only Goodly, Godly Thoughts in every moment, Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek, Going Within, Meditation and the connection to God in Stillness and Silence, the USS Enterprise, enter and receive the prize, which are the Akashic Records, the Teachings of Jesus Christ, Krishna, Buddha and Zoroaster, the Third Ventricle of the Brain, the Magic Mind, the Mercy Seat, Santa Claus in the Claustrum, Al the Chemist is Alchemy, which is Alkaline...Baptism of Water, but more importantly the Baptism of Fire, Christ Jesus, the Chrism Oil, the Kundalini Magnetic Energy rising within us...Christ Jesus is the Optic Thalamus, which is the Light of the World, or the 13th Cranial Nerve...living two worlds as one, simultaneously...the Buddha's Middle Way...the Covid-19 Lie and the necessity to UNMASK ourselves for the Love of Christ...and that ultimately we must Ascend ourselves to our Higher Mind so that we may come to KNOW THYSELVES in a pure state of Virtue and Righteousness where we exist to help others, rather to accumulate Possessions...



Clintons

Hollywierd

Pedophilia