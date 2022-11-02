Create New Account
A Discussion About | Lies Men Believe
Broward Church
Published 22 days ago |

Truth is no longer an obvious thing in the world. The Bible tells us that the devil is in control of this world, and that he is the Father of Lies. Maybe its not such a great place to find your identity as a man. Perhaps it's best to look to God, who created man, to find our identity and purpose as men. In this wisdom we can find genuine fulfillment, as we better the world around us. Listen in on the discussion of a few disciples and what they understand regarding biblical manhood.

Keywords
liesgodjesusthe worldchristianityfaithculturemenstrongleadershipstrengthmanhoodhonor

