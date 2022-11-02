A Discussion About | Lies Men Believe

Truth is no longer an obvious thing in the world.
The Bible tells us that the devil is in control of this world, and that he is the Father of Lies.
Maybe its not such a great place to find your identity as a man.
Perhaps it's best to look to God, who created man, to find our identity and purpose as men.
In this wisdom we can find genuine fulfillment, as we better the world around us.
Listen in on the discussion of a few disciples and what they understand regarding biblical manhood.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.