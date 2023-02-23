Vatican Secrets: Maria Lucifera

Watchman Broadcast 2-/20/2023 - The relationship that the Vatican's
Mary has in common with Ishtar, Ashteroth, Isis, Venus, Diana, and many
other goddesses, all claiming to either be the queen of heaven, the
mother of the church, or the light bearer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.