What happens when you eat 3 to 4 eggs daily? - Dr. Eric Berg

Why eat eggs? Eggs are the most absorbable form of protein, which sets them apart from other sources of protein, such as meat and fish. Protein is an essential building block for muscles, tendons, and ligaments. It’s vital for repair, hormone and enzyme composition, and can even be used as a fuel source.





When you consume animal protein, you can only use 10 to 20 percent for fuel. In comparison, 65% of an egg can be used as fuel! Eggs also contain anti-microbial proteins and have iron and biotin-binding properties.





Eggs have all the amino acids, including leucine, which is the key amino acid in muscle building. Eggs are the second-highest source of choline, which prevents a fatty liver and helps make up bile. Choline is also essential for a process called methylation.





Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that support the health and function of the retina and brain. They contain phospholipids, which further support the membranes of the brain and other bodily tissues. Eating eggs can even help lower blood pressure!





Eggs contain vitamin K2, which helps transport calcium and keep it out of the soft tissues, directing it instead into the teeth and bones. They contain the active form of vitamin A and also contain vitamin D.





Approximately 65% of all eggs consumed are conventional, which come from caged chickens. Cage-free is a better option, but it doesn’t guarantee the chickens have outdoor access. Organic pasture-raised eggs are the best option.





Organic refers to the feed that’s given to the chicken, and “vegetarian-fed” does not necessarily mean the egg is better. Conventional eggs come from chickens that are fed GMO corn and soy, so the eggs have a higher omega-6 content.





Try pairing your eggs with these healthy foods for the most nutrient absorption:

•Arugula

•Onions

•Black pepper

•Tomatoes

•Avocado

•Olive oil/butter





Don’t overcook your eggs! If you can’t afford organic, pasture-raised eggs, conventional eggs are still a healthy option.

https://drericberg.com/



DATA:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles...

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles...

https://drericberg.com/

