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Misguidance from Misleaders (COVID-19)
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5 views • May 02, 2020
Adam points out the standard instructions associated with the COVID-19 "pandemic" all have the effect of lowering immune system function while the public waits for a "savior" vaccine that will further lower immune system function.
There ARE reasons to be concerned, and to ACT, but in a very different way that is not being discussed in the pandemonium. That is to restore balance in our body, soils, water, and atmosphere. A person with a healthy immune system does NOT pose a threat to an unhealthy person, nor do they need to wear masks or take vaccines in order to be "safe".
Unless we understand and internalize this information, people will be needlessly hoodwinked into another round of sickness and tyranny.
There ARE reasons to be concerned, and to ACT, but in a very different way that is not being discussed in the pandemonium. That is to restore balance in our body, soils, water, and atmosphere. A person with a healthy immune system does NOT pose a threat to an unhealthy person, nor do they need to wear masks or take vaccines in order to be "safe".
Unless we understand and internalize this information, people will be needlessly hoodwinked into another round of sickness and tyranny.
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