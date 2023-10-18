Create New Account
GAZA HOSPITAL WHERE 500 PEOPLE DIED! REALLY?
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

I BELIEVE THE GAZA HOSPITAL WHERE CLAIMED 500 PEOPLE DIED WAS STAGED. THERE'S NOT ENOUGH DAMAGE TO JUSTIFY 500 PEOPLE LOOSING THEIR LIVES. WHERE'S ALL THE BODIES IN THIS SCENE? WE ONLY SEE A FEW BEING TAKEN INTO THE HOSPITAL. NOW IRAN HAS DISPLAYED THEIR BLACK FLAG WHICH MEANS AN ARMY FOR THE EAST WILL COME TO KILL, STEAL AND DESTROY. THIS IS YWT ANOTHER PRETEX FOR ALL OUT WAR ON ISRAEL AND AMERICA. LOOKS FOR THINGS TO EXPLODE IN ISRAEL AND AMERICA IN SHORT ORDER. AMERICA ALREADY HAS ILLEGAL FIGHTING MEN POURING INTO THE COUNTRY RIGHT NOW AND WITH AN MIA PRESIDENT ALL HELL IS ABOUT TO COMMENCE IN AMERICA...DAH!

Keywords
ufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil signmialitaryfew of them

