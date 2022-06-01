318: SPIRITUAL WAR ARMOR TRAINING - This Is Our Joshua Moment To Save America & Ourselves! GOD WINS & This Is How You Join His Team. JOSHUA 1:5-9

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🌟 SPECIAL GUESTS PASTOR GREG YOUNG & LUCY DIGRAZIA
We're in a spiritual war and this episode is going to give you the tools to tighten up your armor & go to battle.
GOD WINS...Yes, but YOU only do if YOU get on the playing field.
This powerful segment is one you will want to listen to often & share. What we've been doing isn't working & isn't enough. What's missing is a return to our faith & God. The order of how we move forward it simple:
PRAY - PLAY & TAKE ACTION!
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Joshua 1:5-9 "This is my command - be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
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