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Mad Maxine: Life is Tumblr [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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32 views • September 11, 2021
Original Upload Date: Nov 25, 2015
Original Description:
"'Square is basically the only publisher who didn't want to change anything about the game,' Dontnod Creative Director Jean-Maxime Moris said. 'We had other publishers telling us to make it a male lead character, and Square didn't even question that once.'
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
English captions by Zelda Octo:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1fNgX9Im1tKbFgmGmESwoQ
That track at
21:28
: Lost DJ featuring Klaudia M. - Walking On Sunshine (Dj Sequence 'Candy' Remix)"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFlMoAasW4A
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"'Square is basically the only publisher who didn't want to change anything about the game,' Dontnod Creative Director Jean-Maxime Moris said. 'We had other publishers telling us to make it a male lead character, and Square didn't even question that once.'
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
English captions by Zelda Octo:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1fNgX9Im1tKbFgmGmESwoQ
That track at
21:28
: Lost DJ featuring Klaudia M. - Walking On Sunshine (Dj Sequence 'Candy' Remix)"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFlMoAasW4A
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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