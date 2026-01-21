Biblical Temptation, Rense, SDA, Black Names, Masoretic, Dahmer, Creationists, ICE OUT, Jew-Baiter Palooza, Cop Dog Killers

RR 2026-01-20 #254

Resistance Rising #254: 20 January 2026

Topic list:

* “Google AI” helps Johnny solve the “Biblical contradiction” over “temptation”!

* “Jeffry Shearer Rense”: Jew-baiting CIA shill?

* Adventists are at their best when they break free of Adventist dogmatism!

* Why did the translators of the KJV prefer the Masoretic to the Septuagint?

* Why weren’t KJV translators “consistent”?

* STUPIDBALL: “ILLEGAL FORMATION!”

* MORE “BLACK NAMES”!

* “Murder investigation” uncovers rank-and-file Catholic Priest and...oh yeah, he sodomized a bunch of boys, too.

* Dahmer’s Jesuits

* “Patterns Of Evidence: EXODUS!” How easy it is for Leftist Jews to defame the Bible.

* Creation-tards taking Masoretic errors and running with them (it’s what they do).

* Trump “Deputy Ice Director” (is she even an “ette”?!) Madison Sheahan resigns for Congress!!!

* “But Johnny, these ‘cops’ aren’t wearing socks over their faces, they’re wearing gas-masks!”

* “ICE-OUT!!!” (“Throw the girl with the roadguard vest.”)

* Jew-Baiter PALOOZA! Max Igan on with Stew Peters

* ANARCHOPORNO: 2025

* The TRUTH about the “Big Beautiful Bill”.

* “GOVERNMENT SHUT-DOWNS!” Shall we (Trump) kill Food Stamps or grants to Robert Maplethorpe?

* NC Dep. Sheriff—paid thug for “debt collection”—walks in, kills family dog.

* “Frazier v. Cupp”: cops can lie to get a confession. JESUIT JUSTICE

