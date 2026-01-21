Biblical Temptation, Rense, SDA, Black Names, Masoretic, Dahmer, Creationists, ICE OUT, Jew-Baiter Palooza, Cop Dog Killers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-20 #254
Resistance Rising #254: 20 January 2026
Topic list:
* “Google AI” helps Johnny solve the “Biblical contradiction” over “temptation”!
* “Jeffry Shearer Rense”: Jew-baiting CIA shill?
* Adventists are at their best when they break free of Adventist dogmatism!
* Why did the translators of the KJV prefer the Masoretic to the Septuagint?
* Why weren’t KJV translators “consistent”?
* STUPIDBALL: “ILLEGAL FORMATION!”
* MORE “BLACK NAMES”!
* “Murder investigation” uncovers rank-and-file Catholic Priest and...oh yeah, he sodomized a bunch of boys, too.
* Dahmer’s Jesuits
* “Patterns Of Evidence: EXODUS!” How easy it is for Leftist Jews to defame the Bible.
* Creation-tards taking Masoretic errors and running with them (it’s what they do).
* Trump “Deputy Ice Director” (is she even an “ette”?!) Madison Sheahan resigns for Congress!!!
* “But Johnny, these ‘cops’ aren’t wearing socks over their faces, they’re wearing gas-masks!”
* “ICE-OUT!!!” (“Throw the girl with the roadguard vest.”)
* Jew-Baiter PALOOZA! Max Igan on with Stew Peters
* ANARCHOPORNO: 2025
* The TRUTH about the “Big Beautiful Bill”.
* “GOVERNMENT SHUT-DOWNS!” Shall we (Trump) kill Food Stamps or grants to Robert Maplethorpe?
* NC Dep. Sheriff—paid thug for “debt collection”—walks in, kills family dog.
* “Frazier v. Cupp”: cops can lie to get a confession. JESUIT JUSTICE
