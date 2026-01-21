BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Temptation, Rense, SDA, Black Names, Masoretic, Dahmer, Creationists, ICE OUT, Jew-Baiter Palooza, Cop Dog Killers
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

RR 2026-01-20 #254

Resistance Rising #254: 20 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* “Google AI” helps Johnny solve the “Biblical contradiction” over “temptation”!
* “Jeffry Shearer Rense”: Jew-baiting CIA shill?
* Adventists are at their best when they break free of Adventist dogmatism!
* Why did the translators of the KJV prefer the Masoretic to the Septuagint?
* Why weren’t KJV translators “consistent”?
* STUPIDBALL: “ILLEGAL FORMATION!”
* MORE “BLACK NAMES”!
* “Murder investigation” uncovers rank-and-file Catholic Priest and...oh yeah, he sodomized a bunch of boys, too.
* Dahmer’s Jesuits
* “Patterns Of Evidence: EXODUS!” How easy it is for Leftist Jews to defame the Bible.
* Creation-tards taking Masoretic errors and running with them (it’s what they do).
* Trump “Deputy Ice Director” (is she even an “ette”?!) Madison Sheahan resigns for Congress!!!
* “But Johnny, these ‘cops’ aren’t wearing socks over their faces, they’re wearing gas-masks!”
* “ICE-OUT!!!” (“Throw the girl with the roadguard vest.”)
* Jew-Baiter PALOOZA! Max Igan on with Stew Peters
* ANARCHOPORNO: 2025
* The TRUTH about the “Big Beautiful Bill”.
* “GOVERNMENT SHUT-DOWNS!” Shall we (Trump) kill Food Stamps or grants to Robert Maplethorpe?
* NC Dep. Sheriff—paid thug for “debt collection”—walks in, kills family dog.
* “Frazier v. Cupp”: cops can lie to get a confession. JESUIT JUSTICE

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

Willow Tohi
Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Cassie B.
House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

Ramon Tomey
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy