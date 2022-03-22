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THE LUNAR LANDER / JFK / WTC / STUPID-19 / THE UKRAINE WAR / WHAT ELSE?
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50 views • March 22, 2022
"We know they are lying. They know they are lying. We know they know that we know they are lying, and yet they are lying all the time." - Alexandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn
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