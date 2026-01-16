"Scanning Our Messages"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek is a Dutch lawyer, commentator and activist.
For the crime of criticizing the British prime minister, she has been banned from the U.K.
England is descending into darkness.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 January 2026
