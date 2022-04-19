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4/18/2022 China Merchants Bank issued an announcement to remove Tian Huiyu’s duty as President and Director, which has verified the revelation I made on November 30, 2019. I said that Tian Huiyu, Tian Guoli, Zhou Liang, and Kang Dian would all be arrested, which would be the result of the fight between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan. The Chinese Communist Party is just like a devil’s meat grinder