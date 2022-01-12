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An Alabama Constitutional Carry Crisis! - Interview with Rep. Shane Stringer
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20 views • January 12, 2022
In 2018, Representative Shane Stringer was elected to public office while working as the chief of police in Satsuma, Alabama. He resigned from that position and accepted an appoinment as a Captain in the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Representative Stringer and the Sheriff could not come to agreement on a critical second amendment issue. Stringer expressed support for Constitutional Carry and legislation that would ban agencies from enforcing unconstitutional Federal firearms laws.
The rooster games ended with the Sheriff giving Shane the left foot of fellowship.
In this episode, we sat down with Representative Stringer to hear from him, learn his story, and get the skinny on the state of gun rights in Alabama.
The rooster games ended with the Sheriff giving Shane the left foot of fellowship.
In this episode, we sat down with Representative Stringer to hear from him, learn his story, and get the skinny on the state of gun rights in Alabama.
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