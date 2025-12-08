1,070 handpicked Evangelical pastors are in Israel being trained to become “Ambassadors for Israel”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There’s a major event happening in Israel are you paying attention?
1070 handpicked Evangelical pastors are in Israel being trained to become “Ambassadors for Israel”
They say this is an effort to help Israel in their 8th Front War on Info in the US
Last month, we learned Israel registered agent, Show Faith by Works’ Israel propaganda campaign outlines plans to geo-fence 523 churches for Israeli target marketing
They sited hiring faith leaders to spread propaganda. This month, Israel flew 1070 faith leaders to Israel for training
— GenXGirl
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!