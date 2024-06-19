How Hezbollah was able to win the 2006 war vs Israel (Documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a short Documentary which was made in 3 Parts, now combined as a full version.
A timely reminder being as the IOF seem to be planning on doing it again, if anything 18 years later Hezbollah are even stronger:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/idf-leaders-approve-battle-plans-lebanon-offensive
It's all a ruse to get the US involved on the IOF side, which will probably kick off WW3 in earnest...
