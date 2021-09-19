BOMBSHELL: FDA Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!

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Surprisingly, the FDA allowed dissenting doctors to comment during the open session.
The committee voted 16 to 2 AGAINST recommending the booster shots, and some doctors gave stunning testimony on just how dangerous the already approved shots are. We include the testimony of 3 different individuals from the 8 hour long meeting here: Dr. Joseph Fraiman, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Jessica Rose.
Mirrored - Health Impact News