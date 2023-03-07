EPOCH TV | Weaponization of Government a Key Focus for 2024; Biden's Dem Challenger

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE - https://ept.ms/WeaponizationofGovernmentYT
The alleged weaponization of government is becoming a key campaign position for Republicans heading into the 2024 elections. This includes topics on the politicization of various branches of government, including the FBI, the IRS, and others.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden could face challengers for the 2024 presidential race. This is despite the fact that he is the incumbent, and would normally receive the Democratic nomination because of this.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.